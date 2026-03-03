Islanders Sought Dmitri Voronkov In Noah Dobson Trade Talks — Could They Revisit?

It was initially reported that the Blue Jackets were willing to trade 24-year-old forward Dmitry Voronkov, fresh off a 23-goal, 24-assist season, in a deal for the offensive blue-liner.
However, that was not actually the case, per Blue Jackets general manager Don Wadell.
"I will say is name came up because it was obviously for the defensemen from the island. And his name came up, and we always said no. So, how people report it and all that, I think if I were to put him in the deal, I would’ve gotten the player (Noah Dobson), but we weren’t willing to put him in the deal.” (H/t Mark Scheig, THW)
To sum things up, the Islanders wanted Voronkov, but the Blue Jackets didn't have interest in moving on from the young forward.
What about now?
The Blue Jackets are in a tough spot, as they aren't in a playoff spot with a few games left before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
But after a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Monday night, they sit just three points back of the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
They have two more games before the deadline, with the second of a back-to-back against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
If Columbus is teetering on a playoff spot, there's no reason to think that Wadell will be selling, especially not any of his young guns. If anything, he'll look to bring in a piece or two to strengthen his lineup in hopes of a playoff run.
But it is worth monitoring the situation.
The cost for Voronkov, who has 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 58 games, is likely a first-round pick.
Voronkov is in the first season of a two-year, $4.175 million deal.
The Islanders, if they do make a deal before the deadline, aren't going to overpay, especially not for a forward who isn't a true top-six offensive weapon.