Islanders Stick With Avalanche, But Fall 4-1 To Snap Four-Game Winning Streak

The New York Islanders played a strong brand of hockey against the league-best Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night, but a lack of finishing saw them eventually fall 4-1.

Scott Wedgewood was a menace in goal for the Avalanche, and he deserves his flowers, but in the critical moments, the Islanders failed to hit the net. They ended the night with 16 missed shots and 11 shots blocked.

Here's how the game unfolded:

For the third straight game, Emil Heineman opened the scoring. At 7:13 of the first period, he redirected a Tony DeAngelo pass from the low slot for his eighth of the season:

After a strong first period, the Avalanche got on the board after Ross Colton beat Sorokin off the rush seven-hole to tie the game at 1-1 before Victor Olofsson gave Colorado the lead after a slot redirection just 1:19 later.

The Islanders had a handful of looks to tie the game but they continually missed the net. They had 16 missed shots on the night.

Martin Necas scored the empty-net goal at 19:25 of the third before Brock Nelson tipped home a Brent Burns shot with 16 seconds to go for the 4-1 final.

Up next for the Islanders is the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at 8 PM ET.