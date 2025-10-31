Islanders Trick Or Treat

The New York Islanders are 4-5-1 through the opening 10 games of the season. They've shown an ability, at times, to play Patrick Roy's system to a tee, but have been too inconsistent so far.

With it being Halloween, let's get to some spooky stats:

Sit dead-last in the Eastern Conference with 9 points.

Have allowed 3.80 goals per game, 6th worst.

Own 7th-worst power play (16.7%).

Allowed 5th-most high-danger chances against at 5-on-5 (116).

Allowed 4 or more goals in 6 of the 10 games.

Ilya Sorokin has allowed 3 goals or more in all 7 of his starts, 4 goals ore more in 5 of the 7.

Matthew Schaefer leads the team in minutes (227:49)

Maxim Tsyplakov is a -6, averaging just 9:23 minutes per game.

Mathew Barzal, back at center, has won 33.7% of his draws.

Casey Cizikas has only won 37.5% of his draws.

Adam Pelech has missed 16 shots (tied with Kyle Palmieri for the team lead).

Of the 8 defenseman who have played this season, only 2 have goals, with Schaefer the only one with multiple.

Now to some positives: