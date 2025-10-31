Islanders Trick Or Treat

The New York Islanders are 4-5-1 through the opening 10 games of the season. They've shown an ability, at times, to play Patrick Roy's system to a tee, but have been too inconsistent so far.
With it being Halloween, let's get to some spooky stats:
- Sit dead-last in the Eastern Conference with 9 points.
- Have allowed 3.80 goals per game, 6th worst.
- Own 7th-worst power play (16.7%).
- Allowed 5th-most high-danger chances against at 5-on-5 (116).
- Allowed 4 or more goals in 6 of the 10 games.
- Ilya Sorokin has allowed 3 goals or more in all 7 of his starts, 4 goals ore more in 5 of the 7.
- Matthew Schaefer leads the team in minutes (227:49)
- Maxim Tsyplakov is a -6, averaging just 9:23 minutes per game.
- Mathew Barzal, back at center, has won 33.7% of his draws.
- Casey Cizikas has only won 37.5% of his draws.
- Adam Pelech has missed 16 shots (tied with Kyle Palmieri for the team lead).
- Of the 8 defenseman who have played this season, only 2 have goals, with Schaefer the only one with multiple.
Now to some positives:
- The Islanders have seen 3 players make their NHL debut.
- Despite their struggles, they sit 4 points back of the 2nd wild-card spot.
- Matthew Schaefer is a generational talent, who keeps himself on the ice, having only taken 1 penalty so far.
- Anders Lee looks as good as he did last season, with 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 10 games, creating a team-high 11 rebounds.
- Bo Horvat is on fire with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 10 games.
- Horvat and Jonathan Drouin have been a great partnership.
- Scott Mayfield is a +4.
- Bridgeport Islanders are no longer being pushed around.
- Calum Ritchie is ready and waiting.
- Isaiah George is playing his off side (RD) which would fill a major hole for the franchise.
- General manager Mathieu Darche is holding people accountable, from firing goalie coach Piero Greco to healthy-scratching Mathew Barzal.