Long Island Native Marshall Warrens Notches Assist In NHL Debut With Hometown Islanders

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Islanders defenseman and Laurel Hollow, Long Island native Marshall Warren made his NHL debut on Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the second period, he found Anthony Duclair at the back post for his first career point to give the Islanders, at the time, a 2-0 lead.

Scott Mayfield went and got the puck from the goal.

This season, the Islanders have had three rookies make their NHL debuts -- Matthew Schaefer and Maxim Shabanov, among others. They each recorded a point in their NHL debut.