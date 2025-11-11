Mathew Barzal, Islanders Recover For 3-2 Overtime Win Against Devils

NEWARK, NJ -- After blowing a 2-1 lead with just 4.7 seconds left in the third period, the New York Islanders came away victorious in overtime for the 3-2 win.

Mathew Barzal scored the game-winning goal at 1:17 of overtime, after a goegous give-and-go with Jonathan Drouin before he beat Devils' netminder Jacob Markstrom glove side:

Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 of 35 for a win and has been electric over his last two starts. He stopped all 33 shots he faced in the Islanders' 5-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Here's how the game unfolded:

It was a rocky start for the Islanders at The Rock, as just 38 seconds into the game, they found themselves on the penalty kill for having too many men on the ice.

The penalty kill was going pretty well before Timo Meier rifled one low glove side, as he was left unguarded from the slot at 2:12 of the first:

But, have no fear Islanders fans as Horvat is here -- seemingly every game.

No. 14 continued his hot streak, beating Markstrom high blocker side at 6:55 of the second to tie the game at 1-1.

Not only did that goal extend his point streak to six games (six goals, two assists), but that gave Horvat 12 goals over his last 13 games, an unprecedented heater for one of the best two-way forwards in the league.

Kyle Palmieri scored on the power play with 2:53 to go in the third, with Horvat notching career assist No. 300 on the play. Mathew Schaefer, who recorded the primary assist, now has 12 points in 16 games to begin his NHL career:

But, as mentioned, the Islanders couldn't hold on. With the net empty, Simon Nemec's point shot went through three Islanders' bodies, glancing off Jean-Gabriel Pageau and past Sorokin to tie the game at 3-3 with 4.7 seconds to play in regulation:

The Islanders will now battle the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth on Thursday and Friday respectively, as they continue on with their seven-game road trip.