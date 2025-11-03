    • Powered by Roundtable

    Matthew Schaefer, Islanders Make History In Comeback Win Over Blue Jackets

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 3, 2025, 01:42
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner

    Matthew Schaefer, Islanders Make History In Comeback Win Over Blue Jackets

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 3, 2025, 01:42
    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 3, 2025, 01:42
    Updated at: Nov 3, 2025, 01:42

    Schaefer ignites a historic comeback, becoming the youngest defenseman with a two-goal game. Islanders snatch a thrilling win.

    ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders found themselves down 2-1 late in the third period, but a dramatic comeback saw them score twice in 29 seconds to win 3-2 in regulation in front of the home crowd. 

    First, it was Matthew Schaefer from the point for his second goal of the night with 1:03 to play in regualtion. He tried to find Anders Lee's stick in front but Zach Werenski's stick sufficed:

    With that goal, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a two-game goal, besting the legendary Bobby Orr. 

    Then, just 29 seconds later, Simon Holmstrom tapped home a loose puck behind Blue Jackets' netminder Elvis Merzlikins to give the Islanders the lead:

    The Islanders comeback with 1:07 to play in regulation was the latest comeback win in franchise history. 

    The win gave the Islanders their second-straight victory as they are now 6-5-1 on the season. Up next is the Boston Bruins, who they host on Tuesday night at 7 PM ET. 