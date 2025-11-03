Matthew Schaefer, Islanders Make History In Comeback Win Over Blue Jackets

ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders found themselves down 2-1 late in the third period, but a dramatic comeback saw them score twice in 29 seconds to win 3-2 in regulation in front of the home crowd.

First, it was Matthew Schaefer from the point for his second goal of the night with 1:03 to play in regualtion. He tried to find Anders Lee's stick in front but Zach Werenski's stick sufficed:

With that goal, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a two-game goal, besting the legendary Bobby Orr.

Then, just 29 seconds later, Simon Holmstrom tapped home a loose puck behind Blue Jackets' netminder Elvis Merzlikins to give the Islanders the lead:

The Islanders comeback with 1:07 to play in regulation was the latest comeback win in franchise history.

The win gave the Islanders their second-straight victory as they are now 6-5-1 on the season. Up next is the Boston Bruins, who they host on Tuesday night at 7 PM ET.