New York Islanders Relieve Goaltending Coach Piero Greco Of His Duties

The New York Islanders won on Tuesday night, but the team still made a major move, relieving long-term goalie coach Piero Greco of his duties, the team has confirmed.

Sergei Naumovs, Bridgeport's current goalie coach, has been promoted to the NHL staff. Naumovs coached Ilya Sorokin in the KHL, bringing a level of comfort to Sorokin.

It's been a rough start for Sorokin, who, despite a strong start on Tuesday, has struggled to start this season, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.90 goals against average and an .873 save percentage.

Greco arrived in New York in 2018-19, alongside Lou Lamoriello, when both left the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Islanders. Greco coached Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss to the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2018-19, and had both Sorokin and Lehner finish as Vezina finalists under his watch.

Naumovs arrived in Bridgeport last season following 15 years in the KHL, coaching Sorokin at CSKA Moscow.