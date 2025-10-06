No. 1 Overall Pick Matthew Schaefer to Start Season With Islanders

New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer has made the team. The 18-year-old had his rookie moment throughout preseason, but there's no question his best development path is at the NHL level.

Schaefer will open the season on the club's third defense pairing alongside Scott Mayfield, while quarterbacking the second power-play unit. After nine games, the Islanders will have to decide whether or not to return him to the OHL's Erie Otters for the remainder of the OHL season or keep him on the NHL roster.

Returning to juniors is likely not in Schaefer's future, as long as he can prove he can handle his own out there.

As expected, Adam Boqvist has won the seventh defenseman job as the Islanders optioned 21-year-old defenseman Isaiah George to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday morning.

With forward Calum Ritchie out 1-2 weeks, that made the Islanders' decision easier when it came to the extra forwards, as Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb will fill those roles.

Forward Pierre Engvall (offseason hip surgery), Ritchie, and forwards Daylan Kuefler (upper body) and Jesse Nurmi (knee procedure will begin the season on Season-Opening Injured Reserve.

Defenseman Ethan Bear joins Varlamov on IR.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- By Monday at 5 PM ET, the By Monday at 5 PM ET, the New York Islanders and the 31 NHL teams must submit their salary-cap-compliant rosters to the league office.

Here's the projected opening-night lineup:

Drouin-Horvat-Heineman

Lee-Barzal-Palmieri

Shabanov-Pageau-Holmstrom

Duclair-Cizikas-Tsyplakov

Romanov-DeAngelo

Pelech-Pulock

Schaefer-Mayfield

Sorokin

Rittich

The Islanders open the season on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7 PM ET on MSGSN.

