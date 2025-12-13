    • Powered by Roundtable

    One Constant For Islanders vs. Lightning As Season Series Wraps Up

    Stefen Rosner
    Dec 13, 2025, 14:54
    Stefen Rosner
    Dec 13, 2025, 14:54
    Updated at: Dec 13, 2025, 14:57

    Sorokin's heroics and a tight defense define this intense rivalry. Can the Islanders complete the sweep with a new lineup against Tampa?

    The New York Islanders will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday for the third and final time this season. These three games all come in a 12-day span, with Patrick Roy's squad eying the sweep.

    Defense has been the name of the game when these two teams go head-to-head, and Ilya Sorokin has been the hero.

    Sorokin stopped 27 of 28 in the Islanders' 2-1 win over Tampa on Dec. 2. Then, four days later, he turned aside all 32 shots that came his way. 

    For the math wizards, that's a .983 SV% and a 0.53 GAA. 

    Now, the Islanders' defensive effort in those games played a part in the two victories, but in the big moments, especially late in both games, it was Sorokin who rose to the occasion. 

    With Bo Horvat sustaining a lower-body injury in their 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Islanders will be showing the Lightning a third different lineup. 

    The first meeting:

    The second meeting:

    Projections for the third:

    Puck drop is scheduled for 3:51 PM ET at UBS Arena with Pat LaFontaine's induction ceremony beginning at 3:30 PM ET. 