One Constant For Islanders vs. Lightning As Season Series Wraps Up

The New York Islanders will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday for the third and final time this season. These three games all come in a 12-day span, with Patrick Roy's squad eying the sweep.

Defense has been the name of the game when these two teams go head-to-head, and Ilya Sorokin has been the hero.

Sorokin stopped 27 of 28 in the Islanders' 2-1 win over Tampa on Dec. 2. Then, four days later, he turned aside all 32 shots that came his way.

For the math wizards, that's a .983 SV% and a 0.53 GAA.

Now, the Islanders' defensive effort in those games played a part in the two victories, but in the big moments, especially late in both games, it was Sorokin who rose to the occasion.

With Bo Horvat sustaining a lower-body injury in their 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Islanders will be showing the Lightning a third different lineup.

The first meeting:

The second meeting:

Projections for the third:

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:51 PM ET at UBS Arena with Pat LaFontaine's induction ceremony beginning at 3:30 PM ET.