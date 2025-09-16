Patrick Roy To Use Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon Approach With Islanders No. 1 Pick Matthew Schaefer

WESTBURY, NY -- At the New York Islanders charity golf outing on Monday, head coach Patrick Roy was asked about his plan when it comes to evaluating No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer.

"Time. Time. I said to him when I met him during the rookie camp, I'm planning to do what we did with Nathan MacKinnon," Roy said. "We're going to give him time. When I got to Colorado, MacKinnon was a first overall pick for us, and we put him on the third line, and we see where he is at.

"And then by midseason, he ended up playing with Landeskog and Stastny. It was almost a first line with Duchy on a line with...I can't remember who it was. All this to say that we're going to give him time. We're going to be extremely patient with him. He's a phenomenal kid, has great values. He's very humble. It was fun in that first conversation to see him. He looks you in the eyes, and you could tell he wants to learn and he wants to be the best he can be."

When asked about what he's seen from Schaefer and newcomer Maxim Shabanov, the 24-year-old taking part in rookie camp, Roy loved what he has seen.

"Very impressed," Roy said. "We had a lot of meetings ourselves, but the time that I went upstairs and watched, I was very impressed with both of them, the maturity they showed. But also Shabanov, the skills that he has, I'm sure you guys were blown away from that. Be curious to see the next step, isn't it?

"We want to see where are they going to be with the big club, with the big guys and see how they're going to perform, so that will tell us a lot."

That's the biggest question for both, especially Schaefer. Roy said that Shabanov will start training camp alongside Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin -- that's the plan at least, which could have already changed by the time you are reading this.

Schaefer, who recently turned 18 years old, is expected to make the team. The question is, will he be an extra, getting the Noah Dobson treatment, or will he secure a starting spot in the lineup?

And, if he secures a spot on the blue line, what pairing will he be on?

The initial plan is to have him alongside veteran Scott Mayfield, probably, but, as Roy said, they'll see how quickly he can establish himself. Because if he proves more than capable, don't be surprised if he's playing alongside Ryan Pulock sooner than later.

