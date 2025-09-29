SBJ Report Islanders' UBS Arena To Host Super Bowl-Like Event For 2026 Winter Olympic Send-Off

ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders home at UBS Arena will be hosting a Super Bowl-like send-off event for the 2026 Winter Olympics, per The Sports Business Journal.

"NHL President of Content & Events Steve Mayer told SBJ that the NHL’s Olympic send-off event on Long Island will be open to the public and resemble the Super Bowl Opening Night event that precedes the NFL’s championship game each season," Alex Silverman of the Sports Business Journal wrote. "Players and coaches will appear at the event on the arena floor before traveling to the Games through N.Y.’s JFK International Airport."



The event will be open to the public. The date will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 Winter Olympics begins on Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

The last time the NHL participated in the Olympics was at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, where Canada won the gold medal, defeating Sweden.