    • Powered by Roundtable

    Shabanov & Mayfield Return To Islanders Lineup vs. Avalanche

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 16, 2025, 19:44
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner
    Stefen Rosner

    Shabanov & Mayfield Return To Islanders Lineup vs. Avalanche

    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 16, 2025, 19:44
    Stefen Rosner
    Nov 16, 2025, 19:44
    Updated at: Nov 16, 2025, 20:04

    Islanders bolster their defense and forward depth as Shabanov and Mayfield rejoin the squad for a crucial matchup against the Avalanche.

    The New York Islanders welcome Maxim Shabanov and Scott Mayfield back to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. 

    New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) on X New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) on X Shabanov is in for Tsyplakov and Mayfield is in for Boqvist. Read more in the #Isles Day to Day ⬇️ https://t.co/140nUrgjaA

    Shabanov, who is projected to skate on the fourth line in Maxim Tsyplakov’s spot, has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 21.

    He’s missed the last 12 games and has one goal and two assists for three points in six games.

    Mayfield had missed the previous two games -- a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights and a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth -- as he and his wife welcomed their first child. 

    Adam Boqvist played in his absence. Travis Mitchell, who was recalled from Bridgeport to serve as the seventh defenseman, was returned on Saturday. 

    The University of Denver alum has three assists in 16 games this season, averaging 18:48 minutes per game. 

    https://x.com/stefen_rosner/status/1990148453775655178?s=46&t=IRIFf8wmlEpx9YxSM0Kyjg

    Puck drop is slated for 9 PM ET on MSGSN.