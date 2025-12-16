Something For Islanders To Consider When It Comes To Travis Mitchell

Rookie defenseman Travis Mitchell has done a fine job in stabilizing the New York Islanders' third defense pairing with Alexander Romanov out.

Alongside Scott Mayfield, Mitchell has kept things simple in his 11:06 average minutes per game, with a goal on three shots, five blocks, and 11 hits.

While we don't know if general manager Mathieu Darche has plans to upgrade that position externally in the near future, given that his team is hovering near the top of the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference, and the fact that he has the finances with players on Long-Term Injured Reserve, he does have something to consider when it comes to Mitchell.

If Mitchell plays against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and then against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, he will lose his waiver exemption.

He has played eight games. He loses his waiver exemption once he plays 10 games.

That means, if the Islanders want to recall defenseman Isaiah George at some point -- he just returned to game action with Bridgeport after missing a month with an upper-body injury -- Mitchell will require waivers — or another player like Adam Boqvist.

The Islanders could place someone on injured reserve but carrying eight defenseman seems like overkill.

The Islanders do lack defensive depth -- albeit not at the left-side defense position -- but risking the loss of someone who has provided stability is not ideal.