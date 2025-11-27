The Islanders & The Key Thanksgiving Playoffs Stat

The New York Islanders are 13-9-2 through the first 24 games of the 2025-26 NHL season. That's good for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the third-place Washington Capitals (13-9-2) in points (28), but Washington has three more regulation wins than they do.

This season is fairly new, with 58 games left. But where a team is at Thanksgiving does matter, as 77% of teams in a playoff spot come the third Thursday in November make the playoffs.

NHL Hockey Standings | NHL.com

The official standings for the National Hockey League.

Every season, it seems that the standings get tighter and tighter. The difference between being first in the Metro and last in the division is five points -- craziness.

But if you are the Islanders, you are thankful that you are on the right side of the ledger at Thanksgiving.

In theory, the Islanders control their own destiny even if it's so early in the season.

After starting their seven-game homestand 1-2-0, Patrick Roy's squad is looking to right the ship, especially offensively, as they have scored just two goals over those first three games.

Up next for the Islanders is a 4 PM showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, followed by a Sunday matinee against the Washington Capitals.

Happy Thanksgiving!