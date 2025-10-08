Vanda Pharmaceuticals, The New York Islanders New Jersey Sponsor

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a company that develops medicines for conditions with limited to no treatment options, has signed a multi-year partnership with the New York Islanders to become their jersey sponsors on home ice and on the road.

The deal is for three years, with an additional two-year option.

Serving as a jersey patch is nothing new for Vanda, whose company logo is featured on the jerseys of the WNBA's Washington Mystics:

Vanda becomes the second jersey sponsor in franchise history, with the club donning Solo Stove last season.

They'll debut their patches on Thursday night when they open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.