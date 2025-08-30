Watch: Islanders Matthew Schaefer Flying Up The Ice

During New York Islanders development camp, a prospect told The Hockey News that No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer’s skating was similar to that of Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

Schaefer’s skating is probably his greatest strength. Take a look at this video:

If Schaefer can skate like the wind and evade NHLers, making the Islanders out of training camp isn’t just wishful thinking.

