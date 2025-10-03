WATCH: Maxim Shabanov Scores First Goal Of Preseason

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The New York Islanders have been seeing Maxim Shabanov do the little things effectively through his first NHL preseason.

While the little things continued, the 24-year-old Russian signing found the back of the net in the Islanders' preseason finale.

After an on-the-money backhand pass from Simon Holmstrom to spring Maxim Tsyplakov over the Flyers blue line, No. 7 hit Shabanov right on the tape, before he quickly redirected the shot over Flyers netminder Sam Ersson's blocker for the goal.

While Shabanov continues to get adjusted to the NHL game, expecting flashiness on every shift, his ability to find space and alter his positioning to get certain shots off is what's going to lead to him having success.