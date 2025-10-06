Why Heineman Finds Himself Starting With Horvat & Drouin Following Islanders Training Camp

On Monday morning, New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche met with us to discuss his roster decisions and more.

One thing we asked Darche about was forward Emil Heineman, whom he acquired as part of the return package when he sent defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens.

Known as a grinder-type with an impressive shot, Heineman seemed like a young player who could bring more speed and skill to the bottom six.

Except, he won't be playing in the bottom six...at least not as of now.

After starting on the fourth line early in camp, head coach Patrick Roy threw him up alongside Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin on what we'd consider the team's top line.

All he's done since being up there has impressed upper management to the point that he's likely to start the season in that spot.

