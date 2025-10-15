Why Maxim Tsyplakov Is Coming Out Of Islanders Lineup vs. Oilers

EAST MEADOW, NY -- After sitting out the final 16:30 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, forward Maxim Tsyplakov finds himself out of the New York Islanders lineup. Kyle MacLean will make his season debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, his first game action of the season, skating alongside Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom.

"First of all, sometimes you make a change to make a change," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "Kyle hasn't played this year. We felt like it was time for him to play. I think he's gonna bring energy to the lineup. Sometimes, you are looking for that.

"Tsyppy has a few things we want him to clean up, and we had a good conversation about it. That's what I love about him. He's gonna work hard at it and I'm sure he'll be ready when he gets back in the lineup."

Being a healthy scratch is something Tsyplakov dealt with last year, serving as a healthy scratch twice, the first time coming in the game right after he served a three-game suspension.

Tsyplakov, while disappointed he won't be playing on Thursday, seems to completely understand what he has to clean up.

"I feel better," Tsyplakov said about how he's played this season after only getting into two preseason games due to a minor injury. "I feel good. My body is good. I haven't had a lot of pressure in the offensive zone. I need to be more aggressive.

"I need to be a little bit better in some details. That's it. It's about tactics in detail in the neutral zone and defensive zone...It's an easy fix...just need to change the mind."

Tsyplakov has averaged 9:39 minutes per game, with four shots and zero points, while being a minus-two through three games this season.