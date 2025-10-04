Why The Bridgeport Islanders Signed Defenseman Andrej Sustr To An AHL PTO

The Bridgeport Islanders have signed right-handed defenseman Andrej Sustr to an AHL Professional Tryout.

The 34-year-old, who had been on an NHL PTO with the New York Rangers, played in a preseason game with them before they released him on Sept. 29.

Why did Bridgeport sign a defenseman who hasn't played in the NHL or AHL since the 2021-22 season?

The likely reason is due to the injury to veteran defenseman Ethan Bear, who signed a one-year, two-way deal this summer to bolster the Islanders' blue-line depth.

The 28-year-old sustained what appeared to be a hand injury after blocking a shot in the New York Islanders' preseason game against the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 26.

With Bear out, that left Bridgeport with only three right-side defenseman, if you count Isaiah George playing on his off-side. The other two are Cole McWard and Marshall Warren, so there was a clear need there.

In the AHL, a PTO lasts 25 games so we'll see how long Sustr remains in Bridgeport.

