Rangers Vs. Capitals Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Washington Capitals tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Braden Schneider - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson

Goaltenders:

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Notable Storylines: