    Rangers Vs. Capitals Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Oct 12, 2025, 21:19
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Washington Capitals tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden. 

    Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary

    Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Braden Schneider - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson

    Goaltenders: 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • Carson Soucy has been placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury. 
    • The Rangers have recalled Connor Mackey from the Hartford Wolf Pack. 
    • Braden Schneider will move to the left side to play alongside Will Borgen, while Matthew Robertson is set to slot into the lineup.
    • Vincent Trocheck is out with an upper-body injury.
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. 
    • The Rangers currently hold a 2-0-1 record. 
    • The Capitals are coming off of a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.