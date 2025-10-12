Rangers Vs. Capitals Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Washington Capitals tonight at 7 PM EST at Madison Square Garden.
Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafrenière
Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Braden Schneider - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Matthew Robertson
Goaltenders:
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Notable Storylines:
- Jonathan Quick is set to start for the Rangers.
- Carson Soucy has been placed on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury.
- The Rangers have recalled Connor Mackey from the Hartford Wolf Pack.
- Braden Schneider will move to the left side to play alongside Will Borgen, while Matthew Robertson is set to slot into the lineup.
- Vincent Trocheck is out with an upper-body injury.
- The Rangers are coming off of a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- The Rangers currently hold a 2-0-1 record.
- The Capitals are coming off of a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.