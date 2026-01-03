Rangers Vs. Panthers Winter Classic Preview, Projected Lineups, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic tonight at 8:00 PM EST at LoanDepot Park.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:

Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle

Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary - Justin Dowling - Taylor Raddysh

Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defensemen:

Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Braden Schneider - Will Borgen

Carson Soucy - Matthew Robertson

Goaltenders:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Notable Storylines: