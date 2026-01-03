Rangers Vs. Panthers Winter Classic Preview, Projected Lineups, Notable Storylines

The New York Rangers are set to play the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic tonight at 8:00 PM EST at LoanDepot Park.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup:
Projected Lineup:
Forwards:
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Will Cuylle
Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Conor Sheary - Justin Dowling - Taylor Raddysh
Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe
Defensemen:
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Braden Schneider - Will Borgen
Carson Soucy - Matthew Robertson
Goaltenders:
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Notable Storylines: