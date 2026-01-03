    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Panthers Winter Classic Preview, Projected Lineups, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Jan 3, 2026, 00:21
    Remy Mastey
    Jan 3, 2026, 00:21
    Updated at: Jan 3, 2026, 00:21
    Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

    The New York Rangers are set to play the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic tonight at 8:00 PM EST at LoanDepot Park. 

    Here’s all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad -  Will Cuylle

    Gabe Perreault - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Justin Dowling - Taylor Raddysh

    Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Braden Schneider - Will Borgen

    Carson Soucy - Matthew Robertson

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. 
    • The Rangers are set to play in the first ever outdoor game in Florida.
    • Noah Laba is week-to-week with an upper-body injury and Conor Sheary was placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. 
    • The Rangers recalled Brett Berard, Anton Blidh and Justin Dowling from the Hartford Wolf Pack. 
    • The Panthers are coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. 