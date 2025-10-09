    • Powered by Roundtable

    Rangers Vs. Sabres Projected Lineup, Notable Storylines

    Remy Mastey
    Oct 9, 2025, 21:37
    Remy Mastey
    Oct 9, 2025, 21:37
    Updated at: Oct 9, 2025, 21:37
    The New York Rangers are set to play the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7 PM EST at KeyBank Center.

    Here’s the all you need to know ahead of this matchup: 

    Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Will Cuylle - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad

    Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

    Conor Sheary - Noah Laba - Taylor Raddysh

    Adam Edström - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

    Defensemen:

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Goaltenders: 

    Igor Shesterkin 

    Jonathan Quick 

    Power Play Units:

    PP1: Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck Trocheck 

    PP2: Braden Schneider, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary

    Notable Storylines: 

    • Igor Shesterkin is set to start in goal for the Rangers. 
    • The Rangers are coming off of a 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. 
    • Artemi Panarin and J.T. Miller are both expected to play despite dealing with their own respective lower-body injuries during training camp. 
    • Alex Lyon is set to start in goal for the Sabres.