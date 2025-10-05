4 Former Rangers Hit Waivers

Multiple former New York Rangers were placed on waivers by their current clubs on Oct. 5, as Sammy Blais, Erik Gustafsson, Arthur Kaliyev, and Tyler Pitlick have hit the wire.

Blais was placed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens after signing with them this off-season. The 29-year-old played all this last season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he posted 14 goals and 40 points in 51 games. In 54 games over two seasons with the Rangers from 2021-22 to 2022-23, he had zero goals, nine assists, and 156 hits.

Gustafsson was placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings. In 60 games with Detroit in 2024-25, he posted two goals, 16 assists, and a minus-19 rating. In 76 games with the Rangers during the 2023-24 season, the left-shot defenseman recorded six goals, 31 points, and a plus-3 rating.

Kaliyev signed with the Ottawa Senators this off-season after not getting a qualifying offer from the Rangers this summer. In 14 games with the Blueshirts last season, he posted three goals and an assist.

As for Pitlick, he was placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild after joining them this off-season. In 34 games with the Rangers during the 2023-24 season, he had one goal, four points, and a minus-6 rating.