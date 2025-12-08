A Blueshirt Point Well-Taken While Blowing The Deuce

Game by game, the Rangers are perfecting the art of blowing overtime contests. They get the point; but is THAT the point? Nay, I say.

They proved it again last night at The Garden, allowing a potential two-pointer fade away on a late OT breakaway red-lighter by Jack Eichel, the Poor Man's Connor McDavid.

It was bad enough that the Blueshirts frittered away their one goal lead late in the third period, but worse, the New York blunder came on simple execution that failed. It went like this:

1. BLOWN FACE-OFF: The overtime was winding down with the faceoff deep in Vegas' end. If the Rangers could win the draw, there was time enough to set up for a Blueshirt winner, but the Visitors got the puck.

2. FAILED INTERCEPTION: After Brett Howden won the face-off, he dished the biscuit to Shea Theodore who then found Eichel in No Man's Ice awaiting Theodore's present. Eichel obliged by breezing into the clear Garden air.

3. MISGUIDED MATTHEW ROBERTSON: The young Rangers played it like a misguided young defenseman. "He had the chance to pull down Eichel and didn't," says Maven Roundtable superscout Jess Rubenstein, "and taken a chance on a penalty shot." Legendary coach Tom McVie taught Jess that in a case like that you do anything to stop the goal.

Untouched Eichel shot and Jonathan Quick missed – along with the possible two points missed as well. "All three Rangers on the ice were caught flat-footed," adds Rubenstein. 'The Knights embarrassed them on this one.’

Otherwise, Blueshirts are secure in the knowledge that they competed well – winning at Ottawa – while getting booby points vs. Colorado and Vegas.

Maven Roundtable Insider Lloyd MacKay puts it well about the new, emerging positive Rangers image:

"The team has more intensity," says MacKay, "more urgency. Their new buzz words are 'strong on the puck,' as well as 'physicality' and 'playing with an edge.' They are far ahead of last season's iteration."

What's more a pair of our favorite targets – Mika ( Zibanejad and Alexis Lafrenière – came through with goals; hurrah-hurrah.

Another 'Close But No Cigar' Point For The Blueshirts

There are three ways to digest the Rangers' effort against top-rated Colorado on Saturday afternoon at The Garden.

Not to be overlooked was Jonathan Quick who was not too bad allowing three goals on 29 shots. The Rangers managed 23 shots at Carter Hart.

"What matters now is that the Blueshirts are not slipping down in the standings," says The Old Scout, "but with these blown leads and losses in overtime, they are skidding."

Actually they'll be jetting to Chicago for a match with the improved Blackhawks on Wednesday. Right now there's more hope than despair in the Rangers clubhouse.

"Put it this way," Maven Insider MacKay concludes, "the Rangers are in the upper tier of the 'Fuzzy Middle' but not in the NHL's top tier."

At least not yet!