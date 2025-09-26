A Few Things To Learn About The Rangers Exhibition Loss To The Islanders

An exhibition badly-blowin loss to the Islanders at The Garden should not send Blueshirt fans to the medicine cabinet for aspirin, Tylenol nor other such pain-killers.

In the overall scheme of things, the defeat has the same value as the Square Root Of Chai Cohen and the same meaning as Beh-Meh-Kickety-Koo. Ergo: Zero.

Ah but it does have meaning for Dylan Garand, the goaltender who will replace Jonathan Quick if J.Q. ever decides to retire.

Heading toward the season opener at the Garden on October 7th, Garand's job so far in camp has been to impress.

After last night's performance, depress is more like it for who's sure to be Hartford's starting puckstopper.

"To put it mildly," says The Old Scout, "you have to wonder whether Garand ever will reach the NHL. For sure he failed the audition against the Islanders."

The Hockey News Yearbook has Garand as low was ninth out of 10 Rangers' prospects in its "Future Watch."

At age 23, the Victoria, British Columbia native is getting long in the tooth for a youth movement prospect.

Rangers' Young Prospects Show Promise In Preseason Loss To Islanders

The New York Rangers lost 5-4 to the New York Islanders on Thursday night in their third preseason game, but that wasn’t the main story.

"Steady upward trajectory and earned start (and pitched a shutout) for Canada at men's worlds," enthused the THN scouting report.

Fair enough, but we're not talking worlds or schmoulds, we're talking about the now and future. Right not Garand just ain't grand!