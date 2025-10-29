A Tribute To The Rangers First Centennial Season Theme Night

It's a given that when Madison Square Garden does something big, it turns out BIG. They do it right. Period!

This point was well-underlined on October 20th with the initial Centennial theme night: "1926-42 – Birth Of The Franchise."

The aim was to honor the team's early success and that was neatly pulled off in various ways. Also, the MSG folks rightly explained that Lester Patrick's original sextet was, in fact, "The Classiest Team In Hockey" at a celebrated time in history.

Personally, I was delighted that Frankie Baird, grand-daughter of Original Hall of Famer Frank Boucher, was invited along with her son Rod. Ditto Craig Patrick as well as Hall of Famer Bryan Hextall's relations not to mention -- hard to believe -- the grandson of original MSG empresario Tex Rickard.

Nothing says it better about how successful the evening was than this letter The Maven received from Frankie Baird.

In many ways it's tribute to The Garden folks who made relatives of the Original Rangers very happy to be in The World's Most Famous Arena to toast Blueshirt heroes past. Frankie Baird tells you why:

"I wanted to tell you how wonderful it was for Rod and I.

"Though I knew that there would be other family representatives at the "Birth of a Franchise", I didn't know who would be there. When we walked into the Suite and saw the Cook Brothers' – Bill and Bun's – jerseys beside Frank's, I was so excited.

"The Cooks felt like family to me growing up. I have a picture of both Bill and Bun in Mom and Dad's kitchen visiting with Frank's sister Lilly and us. That felt like yesterday. "

"Bill's granddaughter was as happy to connect with me, as I was with her. So heartwarming. Lots of chats with the grandsons, too.There was a big family contingent from the Cooks.

"My talks with Craig Patrick were lovely. He is such a gentle and kind man. We agreed the rift between Frank and Lester Patrick was a regret both men shared and the hug that ensued said it all.

"Though Craig is successful and famous in his own right, he was there as Lester's grandson and humbly accepted that. Rod and Leah Hextall were excited to see that they were both wearing their grandparent's Hall of Fame rings...pictures and more hugs.

"I found it ncredible to realize a grandson of (Original MSG empresario) Tex Rickard was there. So much history in one little room.

"The Rangers looked after us beautifully that night. For an old lady from a small town in Canada that only travels to help out with grandkids who all live close by, I felt comfortable, and enjoyed every minute of the night and the trip in general.

"tt was a great opportunity for me to spend time with Rod. He is a busy businessman and drops by at our house often, but this was a relaxing time to be together. I have three adult daughters who I get lots of one on one with, but this trip gave Rod and I some good memories and lots of laughs together.

"In conclusion, we are so happy we went and have memories to pass on to all the family" The Maven concludes: YAY! TO MSG FOR AN EVENT WELL DONE!