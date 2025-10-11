About The Rangers And Then Around The Circuit

1. Wouldn't it be the most wonderful thing in the history of mankind if Carson Soucy of Viking, Alberta and Will Borgen of Moorhead, Minnesota turn out to be a really solid defense pair.

2. Kidding aside, we'll need a minimum of ten games before any lineup changes should be thought about or made.

3. Here's what Blue Collar Blue Shirt guru – also world's toughest Rangers critic – Sean McCaffrey says about Kenny Albert's MSG Networks play-by-play; "I can't stop raving about him."

4. And if you're wondering why, Sean adds, "He makes the Rangers broadcasts feel bigger and for the first time in a long time professional too." (Strong but accurate stuff.)

5. What McCaffrey is saying – in no uncertain terms – is that the new MSG Networks Albert-Dave Maloney team is – in McCaffrey's view – a cut above its predecessors.

6. In case you missed it, the Connor McDavid new contract message is plain and simple: if the Oilers fail to win The Stanley Cup in the next two years, he is out of Edmonton. (Can you wait, Rangers fans.?)

7. It's hard to believe that wonderful hockey towns like Buffalo and Detroit have not had playoff teams for 14 and 10 years, in that order. (Scary, is what I say it is.)

8. Asked about the Sabres constant failures, Commissioner Bettman wisely opined: "When it comes to team performance, I leave it to the teams." (Smart.)

9. Department of OH-OH: K'Andre Miller – remember him? – already is looking like a terrific add in Carolina.

Feeding Off A Wounded Buffalo Gets The Blueshirts a Win

On to the Cup! No, silly, not Stanley; I mean the styrofoam cup at Dunkin' Donuts.

10. There's no trophy for "Most Underrated Forward," but If the NHL did have one, my choice would be Evan Rodrigues of Florida.

11. A win tonight in Pitt and another W at home tomorrow vs. Washington and it will be time to press the OPTIMIST button! (Or, with my eyes wide open, I'm dreaming.)