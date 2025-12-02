Rangers Recall Brennan Othmann After Adam Edström Suffers Lower-Body Injury

The New York Rangers have recalled Brennan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

This comes after Adam Edström left Monday's practice early with an apparent lower-body injury and ultimately did not return.

Edström is listed as day-to-day and it's unclear if he'll be available for Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Stars.

Taylor Raddysh also missed Monday's practice due to personal reasons.

In the AHL this season, Othmann has recorded one goal, six assists, and seven points in seven points in 15 games.