Adam Sýkora Determined To Become A More Lethal Goalscorer

New York Rangers forward Adam Sýkora has become quite the fan-favorite with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Sýkora is someone with a charismatic personality, as he’s able to make people laugh around him, and he brings life to every place he enters.

On the ice, Sýkora is known to play a hard-nosed game, and he hustles relentlessly each and every shift.

The 21-year-old has been playing for the Wolf Pack since the 2022-23 season. He is now looking to take the next step as a player and become more than just a hustler.

“I know I’m a different player from those the New York Rangers have drafted,” Sykora said. “So, that’s kind of my path — forecheck, backcheck, all the skating, hard work, that’s kind of my job that gets me here. And I want to put it all together to get to the next level. Defensive things, penalty kill, blocking shots and a team player, helping and supporting each other. Be alive on the bench and support the other guys here.”

While Sýkora feels that he’s generated an abundance of scoring chances, he only recorded nine goals in 71 games last season in the American Hockey League.

Sýkora spent a large part of the offseason working on his shot in order to become a more lethal goalscorer.

“I know what I need to improve, and they also told me last year in the exit meetings they told me, ‘Yeah, you’re getting a lot of chances, but you have to finish it and then you can have more goals, more points, and everything. So, there’s another part,” said Sýkora.

“I got a lot of opportunities in Hartford to score the goal, but I miss the shot or miss the chance and kind of like my confidence went down. So, work on my shooting and having good finishing points.”

With Sýkora pinpointing what he needs to improve upon while spending countless hours over the offseason refining his offensive game, we could very well see a new and improved Sýkora this upcoming season.