All Around The Blueshirts Merry-Go-Round; But Is It Merry?

1. This is either embarrassing or very embarrassing; take your pick. Call it either "The Gabe Perreault-Brennan Othmann Follies" or "The Brennan Othmann-Gabe Perreault Soap Opera."

2. For the second year in a row the whiz-bang Rangers rookies-to-be went BANG! Touted for two straight years by The Hockey News Yearbook to be the Blueshirts top prospects for this year's varsity, the lads have made it – to Hartford's varsity.

3. Othmann just doesn't have the goods and must be dealt as part of a larger deal. Offhand, my guess for Perreault's failure is that he's relatively small ( 5-11, 178 pounds). He may have found out that big league pro just isn't the same as Boston College amateur.

4. No matter how you shake it, the return of ex-head coach David Quinn as a demoted assistant to Mike Sullivan is weird. "I watched what he (Quinn) did with our team in Pittsburgh," explained Sully.

5. Excuse me, coach, but I just checked: that team in Pittsburgh did not make the playoffs; (That's the team paced by Sidney Crosby and Geno Malkin; in case anyone has forgotten.)

6. What we're seeing – in case you haven't seen it yourself – is that the coaching staff is more like Chris Drury's Boston College Marching and Chowder Society.

7. I've been reading that Will Cuylle – everybody's favorite Ranger, after Matt Rempe – is supposed to be the replacement for erstwhile Blueshirt hero Chris Kreider.

8. Not to be a spoilsport but The Maven is obliged to point out that over the hill Kreider was lucky if he was half as good as Ever-Willling-Will last season.

9. If you really want to know – and even if you don't – the former Ranger I miss most is Jimmy Vesey.

10. If Slava Gavrikov is supposed to bring out the best in Adam Fox, then who will bring out the best in our new Comrade? (And don't tell me it's Adam Fox.)

What To Make Of Matt Rempe's Fighting

Matt Rempe put up his dukes last night in Boston and, guess what, his Rangers got routed. Don't go away, there's a correlation there.

11. Let's face it, the Rangers defense last season was long ago and far away as bad as any D could be.

12. According to my deductive reasoning, the key to the D's success this season will be how well the Carson Soucy-Will Borgen duet develops.

13. Urho Vaakanainen needs a good nickname. Why don't we start with "Heigh-Ho Urho?" (Better still, why don't we stop with that!)