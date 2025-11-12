Another Blueshirt Litmus Test And An Important One In Tampa Bay

Now that the colossal victory over the Absolutely Nothing Nashville Predators is in the rear view mirror we all are wondering two things about the Beloved Blueshirts.

1. Was it a real-authentic-genuine victory or just one of those things against the Feeble Foes from Tennessee?

2. Could the win – modest as it was – lead to a much-desired renaissance; culminating with a playoff berth and even better things after that?

At the moment it appears to be asking a lot. A lot will depend on factors available tonight at Amalie Arena among the sheltering Tampa palms.

Worth noting is the fact that the Bolts still have visions of a third Stanley Cup, armed with their current core of winners.

The Hockey News Yearbook projects a Tampa second place finish in the Atlantic fraternity based on:

A. The Lightning being the top scoring team in the league last season; B. They finished in the top four defensively and C. Boasted the second-best goal differential.

How The Rangers Will Climb In The Metropolitan Division

Hold on to you Champagne; the New York Rangers have not won the Stanley Cup. Not even the Dunkin' Donuts Cup.

Solid coach Jon Cooper still can call on aces such as Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel for assorted offense.

At age 31, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy remains among the elite stoppers, backed by Jonas Johansson.

"There's also the negative feeling that attrition has closed the door on any Cup hopes," says The Old Scout.

Tampa reporter Erik Erlendsson – writing in The Hockey News Yearbook – adds that because the Bolts lack "team size," that they can be pushed around.

No question but that the Lightning are beatable; but can the Rangers follow through and make it two New York wins in a row?

That's why tonight's game falls into the melodrama mode – for the Rangers, but not so much for the Bolts!