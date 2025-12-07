Another 'Close But No Cigar' Point For The Blueshirts

There are three ways to digest the Rangers' effort against top-rated Colorado on Saturday afternoon at The Garden.

1. THE OPTIMIST: They played well against the best team; rallied late to tie and got a good point after losing in overtime. All things considered; not too bad.

2. THE PESSIMIST: In a position to stretch their modest winning streak, they lucked out for a point. Yeah, Igor Shesterkin saved them again in regulation – but failed them in overtime.

3. THE REALIST: They got a point, but Shesterkin blew it badly on the winning goal which The Maven later will dissect – with a lot of help from superscout Jeff Rubenstein.

Despite coach Mike Sullivan's cheery homilies, the Rangers were suitably outplayed, losing 3-2 when the ice tilt caused by the Avalanche could have turned it into a Colorado rout.

Credit for New York's comeback ability -- especially since adding a sixth skater toward the end of the third – produced Breadman Panarin's tying goal. Also reassuring was that Conor Sheary found his goal stick and got his first red light of the campaign.

"Colorado poured 42 shots at Igor," says The Old Scout, "and the way MacKinnon was roaring, he alone could have had a couple more goals apart from the two he scored. The Rangers fired 16 less shots which is indicative of the two teams."

There was a song in Shesterkin's heart and pads in the first two periods -- and he was superior – the point is that he cost the Rangers a point on MacKinnon's winning shot. Herewith, The Roundtable's top scout Jess Rubenstein explains why`;

"It was the (MacKinnon) shot he should have stopped. Mac walked in and fired a cheap backhand. It was the one that cost the Rangers the game. Igor was not screened, nor was there traffic in front of him. Plus, the shot was right in his face. It was the one shot that he should have stopped, but did not!"

Beating Colorado Is NOT An Impossibility

Nine Ways The Rangers Can Beat The Avalanche:

With Jonathan Quick, some Roundtable members vehemently disagree with Rubenstein. One puts it this way:

"It was a world-class play by a world class player. The ice level replay showed it to be a great backhand – the most unpredictable shot in hockey – high blocker under the crossbar from close range."

Take your pick. P.S. If it goes to OT, my money is on Jon!