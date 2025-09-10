Are The Rangers One Of The Teams Evgeny Kuznetsov Would Sign With?

There’s one more intriguing player on the market for the New York Rangers to sign before the start of training camp.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is looking to make an NHL return, and his agent, Shumi Babaev, told Sports Daily’s Mikhail Nyukhin that his client has now identified two NHL teams that he’ll sign with.

It’s unclear if the Rangers are one of those two teams on his short list.

With the Rangers’ current hole at the third-line center position, signing Kuznetsov is certainly an option worth considering.

While Kuznetsov wouldn’t provide much of a defensive presence, he would give the Blueshirts’ bottom-six core an offensive boost.

The 33-year-old forward left the NHL after the 2023-24 season and signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

The Rangers are a team that has playoff aspirations, as it’s not so far-fetched to assume Kuznetsov may be interested in coming to The Big Apple.

Will the Rangers actually sign Kuznetsov? That remains unknown, but it’s a situation at least worthy of keeping an eye out for.