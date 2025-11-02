Around The Blueshirts And The NHL Circuit As Well

1. The Rangers' one-two punch in goal has proven to be the club's key to their three-game winning streak.

2. Jonathan Quick's age has not diminished his excellence while Igor Shesterkin is winning games that the Rangers ordinarily would lose.

3. "The Rangers season is simple," explains super scout Jess Rubenstein, "if the goalies play well, the Rangers have a chance. If they don't, then they are in trouble."

4. One more from Jess: "Yes, the Blueshirts have won three straight but the reality is that Igor/Quick have won three straight."

5. The Metropolitan Division is more balanced than ever. Past Humpties like Philly, Columbus, Buffalo and Pittsburgh are for real. And the rejuvenated Islanders just might be.

6. It's hard to figure what the Rangers will get out of Breadman Panarin from here to the Trade Deadline. The sense that The Maven gets is that he wants out of New York; as long as another team is the highest bidder.

7. Then again, a Panarin trade is not out of the question. Could be that the time to dump him is soon.

Rating The Blueshirts For The Month Of October

Examining the Rangers for their work in October, what do we have? A glass half-full or half-empty?

8. The biggest one month surprise is the manner in which Sidney Crosby and Geno Malkin have retained their competitive edge.

9. Coaching kudos to Anaheim's Joel Quenneville who has not lost his fastball.

10. Heartfelt kudos to Brad Marchand for taking leave to be with consoling friend and Maritime community. (What a man; what a guy; what a pal that Marchy!)