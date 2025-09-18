Artemi Panarin Says ‘It Is What It Is’ Regarding Contract Situation

If you thought Artemi Panarin would open up about the state of his contract negotiations with the New York Rangers, you may be disappointed.

On Wednesday, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury didn’t delve into details regarding his negotiations with Panarin, as the superstar forward spoke with a similar tone on Thursday.

While addressing that long-term security would be beneficial, Panarin admitted that going into a season without a contract extension isn't necessarily unfamiliar territory.

“It’s obviously good for everyone to feel that security,” Panarin said. “I’m used to it, being in that situation. It is what it is right now. Just not (going to) complain about it, I’m ready to work hard.”

Panarin entered the 2018-19 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets without a contract extension in place before ultimately signing an eight-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers that summer.

The 33-year-old forward emphasized that there were a lot of highs and lows playing with his long-term future not set in stone.

Chris Drury Mum On Details Regarding Artemi Panarin's Contract Negotiations

The Artemi Panarin contract situation is still looming over the heads of New York Rangers fans.

“It was alright,” Panarin said about playing without a contract extension in Columbus. “Oviously, after bad games, you are thinking too much, but after good games, you enjoy it more than usual.”

It remains unclear whether the Rangers and Panarin will agree to a new contract extension before the season kicks off in October or if they'll let things play out throughout the year.