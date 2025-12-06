Artemi Panarin Speaks About Reaching Impressive Milestone

During the New York Rangers’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, Artemi Panarin notched the 900th point of his NHL career.

Panarin was happy about the Rangers’ 4-2 win, but he didn’t even know he reached this impressive milestone until after the game.

“Happy to get that, but glad we (won) tonight,” Panarin said. “Especially in a winning game, I have that number. So nice. But, to be honest, I (didn’t) know.”

The 34-year-old forward has recorded 580 of his 900 points with the Rangers since signing with the Blueshirts in 2019.

“Doesn’t surprise me,” Mike Sullivan said of Panarin reaching 900 points. “He’s a unique talent. He drives offense in so many different ways. He just has an ability to see the ice and see plays develop. He’s one step ahead of everybody on the rink, and that’s the game that he’s played for so long.

“He has scoring ability himself, but his playmaking ability, I think, is really something that might fly under the radar. I’ve certainly gained much more appreciation for it, watching it up close. I think he’s done a great job here over the last little while, just driving offense for our team, whether it’s five-on-five or on the power play.”