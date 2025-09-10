Blue, White and Red Notes For Rangers Fans

1. Guess who's the most popular Ranger this summer; most recently doing an autograph-signing at the NHL store?

2. Not Breadman Panarin; not homeboy Adam Fox and not the highest-paid goalie in the world. You guessed it; The People's Choice, Matt (I May Score Ten Goals) Rempe.

3. What are the odds that Chris Drury will name a captain before Christmas? The Maven figures just 50-50. (Hey! What's the rush?)

4. Any Ranger fan who lives in Nassau or Suffolk county should be on the lookout for Joe Rossi's "The Long Island Arena," a new book about that zany rink in Commack, once home of the LI Ducks. (Hall of Famer Eddie Giacomin spent a season there.)

5. This from the Maven's Roundtable super scout Jess Rubenstein: "Other than Malcolm Spence and Nathan Asoinall, there's no firepower among the Rangers prospects."

6. Let's not forget that long before Sam Rosen's iconic "It's A Power Play Goal." Marv Albert delivered a wonderful signature line: "A KICK SAVE – AND A BEAUTY."

7. I kid you not, Marv did hockey play-by-play as well – if not better – than anyone who ever lived. (Our luck, Marvelous Marv liked hoops better. Hey! It happens.)

8. There's no denying it, Marv's enormously versatile son Kenny, matches his dad in the superior ice play-by-play department.

9. "Everybody Loves Kenny" could be a sitcom.

10. If Benny Allaire is not returned as Igor Shesterkin's prime guru, Iggy can start worrying!

11. Rangers Stanley Cup-winning GM Neil Smith emceed an insightful podcast recently with sidekick Vic Morren. The Hall of Fame edition featured winningest coach Scotty Bowman. Reviewing the NHL East, Bowman figures that Florida can repeat.

12. So do the Panthers!