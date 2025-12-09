Blueshirts Forecast: The Team Appears On The Rise: But is it Really?

After the Rangers had lost in overtime to Vegas, the MSG Networks post-game interlocutor Steve Valiquette suggested that the club's solid play against some of the NHL's elite teams is cause for optimism.

The Maven is not going to argue with Vally because he's bigger than me and he's a master of mathematics, hockey variety. I barely passed Arithmetic in P.S. 54, Brooklyn.

The other reason I'm aligning myself with the Tall Guy is that I happen to agree with him. Beating the Senators in Ottawa and then battling league-leading Colorado and hot Vegas to regulation ties – back to back no less – before losing in OT tells me somethings:

1. Adam Fox is missed as quarterback on the power play, but New York can win without him.

2. The Crash Line – with Will Cuylle, Noah Laba and Brett Berard – should remain intact all season because they make things happen.

3. Even minus Fox, the Blueshirt defense is all right; mostly thanks to Slava Gavrikov who has emerged as a solid, two-way, smart cat.

Now, if the genius group of assistant coaches – yeah, You, David Quinn – can cut out the failed idea of a five-forward power play and put Gavrikov – or even Will Borgen – out there as quarterback, something good will happen.

A Blueshirt Point Well-Taken While Blowing The Deuce

Game by game, the Rangers are perfecting the art of blowing overtime contests. They get the point; but is THAT the point? Nay, I say.

We'll know more tomorrow night in Chicago whether The Maven and Tall Steve are right about "How High The Rangers."

If we're wrong, then it'll simply be How High The Moon!