Blueshirts Jet East Looking For Their First Home Victory

The Rangers are beginning to see the light -- out West, that is. Home ice – where they still haven't won – is another story.

With a record of 6-1-1 for road games, one may now ask whether they can finally muster up a MSG W on Tuesday against Carolina.

The 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken last night in Seattle was relevant for a lot of reasons.

1. FORGET ABOUT TROCHECK, REMPE: The Young Turks – Noah Laba and Will Cuylle, in particular – are scoring in the clutch with Cuylle's OT game-winner the topper. The injured forwards are not missed a bit.

2. THE CAPTAIN COMMANDS: J.T. Miller's magic in Vancouver carried over to another sweet game in Seattle. Slowly but surely he's finding "his Messier!"

3. TOTAL DEFENSE: The Kraken had only 13 shots on Igor Shesterkin. That kind of D is what wins hockey games.

"We're not going to lose games if the other team is not going to score that much," says Cuylle

Laba, who was touted to me months before anyone by super scout Jess Rubenstein, is turning out to be the Blueshirts' rookie find of the season.

Rating The Blueshirts For The Month Of October

Examining the Rangers for their work in October, what do we have? A glass half-full or half-empty?

"Game by game, my confidence is growing," the freshman reveals." Coach Mike Sullivan called last night's win, "Our best game of the season."

Hey, wouldn't it be over the rainbow if they kick the Canes on Tuesday night in Manhattan!