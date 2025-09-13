Brennan Othmann And Scott Morrow Shine In Rangers' Rookie-Series Game

The New York Rangers were defeated 4-3 by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first Rookie-Series game on Friday, but there were some positives to come out of the night.

Brennan Othmann came into rookie camp with the goal of gaining more confidence and preparing for training camp.

“Doing camp here is just another confidence builder,” Othmann said. “We discussed coming here, and at the end of the day, I wanted to because it helps with confidence. It gets you ready for main camp, and it gives you a week’s head start.”

In Friday night’s game, Othmann scored a goal in the first period.

Othmann admitted that he struggled with confidence due to not scoring a goal in his 22 games with the Rangers last season, so being able to finally find the back of the net should give him a much-needed and deserved confidence boost.

Meanwhile, Scott Morrow made his Rangers debut and recorded two assists, as he made his presence felt.

The Rangers acquired Morrow in the sign-and-trade deal with the Carolina Hurricanes involving K’Andre Miller.

Now, Morrow has an opportunity to show the Rangers brass what he’s truly made of.

“Honestly, I'm not focused on the outcome of camp as much as just the process of, you know, being in my second year pro now, trying to show how much I’ve grown, trying to show this brand new organization what kind of player I am,” Morrow said. “Obviously, they traded for me, so obviously, they see something in me. I just want to make the best first impression that I can.”

The Rangers and Flyers will play the second game of the Rookie Series on Saturday.