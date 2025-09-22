Brennan Othmann Not Expected To Receive Discipline For Elbowing Calen Addison

Brennan Othmann will not receive any discipline for his elbowing penalty on Calen Addison during the New York Rangers’ 5-3 preseason win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

In the third period, Othmann elbowed Addison in the face, which resulted in a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, it sounds like Brennan Othmann won’t be facing any discipline for the hit.

Othmann suffered an injury himself during the second period of this game, but he was ultimately able to return in the third period.

Last season, Othmann played in 22 games for the Rangers, while suiting up in 27 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old forward hopes to make the Rangers’ opening-night roster this year.

“I’m brutally honest, I’m not worried about my abilities or when I’m going to play in the NHL, I will play in the NHL at some point,” Othmann said. “Whether it’s this year or whenever, I’m going to play in the NHL. I'm just confident in my ability as a player…

“I don't know what other job I'd rather be doing. I'm a professional hockey player going on my third year now, like, it's exactly what I want to do. Obviously, in the NHL, but I'm a professional hockey player. I get here, I work out, I skate, I laugh, I have fun. That’s the best part of it, being around guys that you love and guys that love you back.”