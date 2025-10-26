Brennan Othmann Not Focused On Trade Rumors As He Looks To Capitalize On Opportunity With Rangers

Brennan Othmann is being given a golden opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level.

Due to an upper-body injury sustained by Matt Rempe, the Rangers called up Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Othmann’s hope was to make the Rangers’ opening-night roster out of training camp, but it didn’t quite work out for him.

While he was disappointed at being sent back down, Othmann tried not to let it fully discourage him as he fought to make his way back to the Rangers.

“It was definitely a little disappointing,” Othmann said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, to be honest, but you kind of just take that and you use that as motivation. I’m still a young player and still a player that has got some potential. I mean, I’m still happy with my game. I’m happy with where I’m at.”

The 22-year-old forward has also had to deal with a lot of outside noise.

Recently, Othmann’s name has been the subject of trade rumors. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Oct. 16 that the Rangers are open to the idea of trading Othmann.

“I can’t really focus on that stuff,” Othmann said about the trade rumors. “That stuff’s really all online, and I don’t know what’s true. I don’t know what’s false. I’ve just been super focused with Hartford and trying to get back up here.

“I mean, it’s no secret. A couple of the guys in Hartford were asking me and telling me about it, but I honestly was just playing hockey and taking each day, day by day. Keep moving forward and focusing on getting back here and playing at the NHL level at some point this year. I think I did a good job with it.”

Othmann is set to make his season debut against the Calgary Flames on Sunday night, and it appears he'll play on a line alongside Will Cuylle and Noah Laba.