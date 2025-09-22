Brett Berard Feels Fully Healthy After Suffering Torn Labrum Last Season

The health of Brett Berard was a question going into training camp for the New York Rangers after what transpired last year.

Berard confirmed that he played parts of the 2024-25 season with a torn labrum, an injury he suffered during his fourth NHL game.

“I was out for a week or so, but it’s one of those things where you’re up in the NHL,” Berard said. “You work your whole life for it. I felt like I was playing pretty good hockey, too, so you don’t want to really lose that. So, just tried to play through it.”

The 23-year-old forward enters training camp 100 percent healthy after rehabbing over the offseason, as he’s fully ready to roll.

“Defensitley 100 perfect,” Berard revealed about his health. “It definitely stunk kind of playing through it last year, but gotta give a ton of credit to the trainers, making me able to play through it. Another benefit of being here all summer, I can be here every day, continue rehab, continuing to get stronger and stronger. It feels great, it feels back to normal. Knock on wood that hopefully that’s the last thing that will happen, but I think it’s in as good of shape as it could be.”

Last season, Berard played 35 games with the Rangers, and now, the next step for him is making the Blueshirts’ roster out of training camp and earning a permanent spot with the team.

So far, Berard has been turning heads around the Rangers’ practice facility.

Despite standing at just 5’9’’, Berard plays a ferocious brand of hockey, which has been on full display to kick off training camp.

He always battles hard for loose pucks and is never afraid to hit someone, even if they are significantly bigger than him.

Berard has been making a positive first impression on Mike Sullivan, who’s impressed with his hard-nosed style of play.

“I'm trying to learn Brett's game a little bit more,” Sullivan said. “What I have noticed is that Brett brings a lot of energy. He’s a buzz saw out there on the ice. He’s got a good motor… Right away, you can see the energy that Brett brings to the table and his motor and his ability to go after pucks and things of that nature.”

Entering the 2025-26 season, Berard is confident in the work he put in over the summer to prepare himself for the NHL.

The ball is in Berard’s court to make the Rangers’ opening-night roster, with his play at training camp dictating what the future could hold for him.

“I just to just put my best foot forward,” Berard said about what expectations he has for himself. “New coaching staff here, big first impressions I think are huge. I think I did a great job this summer to put myself in the best shape that I could of, and just come in here and just try to play my game.

“That’s the only thing I could do, try not to focus on guys around me, on how things could shake out. I think if I put my best foot forward, just focus on myself, stay confident, things will fall into place. I’m a big believer in everything happening for a reason and I did the work to put myself into the best shape I could this camp coming around. Just trying to play my game and see what happens.”