Carson Soucy Reflects On Scary Injury As He Inches Toward Return To Lineup

It appears as if Carson Soucy will likely make his return to the New York Rangers’ lineup on Monday night against the Minnesota Wild after a short stint on injured reserve.

Soucy was hit by Rickard Rakell in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 11, and he crashed head first into the boards.

It was a scary looking incident, but while it was concerning, Soucy admitted that it could have been a lot worse.

“At the same time of it looked worse than it was, it also didn't feel great at the time,” Soucy said of the incident. “Little more just shocked when it happened, and then kind of obviously a little stiff the next couple days, but been feeling good. Just trying to get back and ready to play.”

The 31-year-old defenseman has missed the past four games, in which he admitted was more precautionary than anything.

He’s been skating with the team over the past few days, and Monday’s practice was the first time since suffering the injury that we saw him without a non-contact jersey.

Mike Sullivan confirmed that Soucy will be a game-time decision on Monday night.

Prior to landing on injured reserve, Soucy was hitting his stride, making a positive impact all around.

By the looks of practice, Soucy will likely be paired alongside Braden Schneider, and he hopes to not disturb the productive progress that he feels the Rangers have made.

“It has been coming along,” Soucy said of his game. “I think over these last couple games, especially as a team, they've been playing good. Whenever I get back in the lineup, (I) want to help keep this moving forward and trying to make an impact.”