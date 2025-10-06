Conor Sheary Inching Toward Earning Roster Spot With Rangers

All signs are pointing toward Conor Sheary earning a contract and roster spot with the New York Rangers.

During the offseason, the Rangers signed Sheary to a Professional Tryout Agreement as he looked to compete at training camp for an opening-night roster spot.

Mike Sullivan coached Sheary for multiple seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they won two Stanley Cups together.

Sheary’s past relationship and success with Sullivan led to him coming to New York on a PTO deal.

Throughout training camp, the 33-year-old forward stood out, proving his worth to Sullivan and the Rangers’ management.

Sullivan has consistently put Sheary in a power-play role, which proves that he does have a plan for his trusted winger.

The expectation is that Sheary will play a bottom-six role for the Rangers if he were to make the team.

With the regular season set to begin on Tuesday, Sheary is yet to be placed on waivers, a positive sign we’ll see him with the Blueshirts to kick off the 2025-26 season.