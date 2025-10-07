Conor Sheary Opens Up About New Contract With Rangers

Conor Sheary entered New York Rangers training camp in unfamiliar territory.

Despite being an established veteran with Stanley-Cup pedigree, Sheary was not generating a ton of interest from NHL teams on the open market to kick off the offseason.

He was unable to secure a contract until July 25 when the Rangers signed him to a professional Tryout Agreement.

While Sheary was thankful for this PTO opportunity with the Rangers, he admitted the free-agency process was a challenging time for him.

“It was a long summer,” Sheary said. “Obviously, I wanted to sign this summer, get something done. This is what I was dealt and I had to work through it, but I was super fortunate and super happy to be able to sign here.”

Sheary and Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan have a long history together, having won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That’s why it was no surprise when the Rangers brought Sheary on board, a move Sullivan seemed to have his fingerprints all over.

“I had conversations here and there with him (Sullivan) and with (Chris) Drury,” Sheary said. “I initially wanted to sign a contract right away, so coming in on a PTO was a little bit different, but they both assured me that I would have a good opportunity to try and prove myself and be given a chance.”

Not technically being a part of the team going into training camp was a strange feeling for Sheary, who knew he had to earn a spot with the Blueshirts.

Instead of acclimating himself to a new environment, the 33-year-old forward was solely focused on his NHL survival and making the Rangers’ opening-night roster.

“It’s always hard coming into a new locker with a lot of guys you don't know, so from that perspective, it's a little different, especially when you don't have a contract coming in, trying out, competing against guys for a job,” said Sheary. “I think the guys handled it really well. I think I did my best to come in every day and just work hard and do my own thing.”

The advantage Sheary had over all of the other Ranger players was his comfort level playing for Sullivan.

Every player had to adjust and adapt to Sullivan’s way of doing things except for Sheary.

Sheary feels that his game perfectly intertwines with Sullivan’s system, which is why he was able to thrive during his years in Pittsburgh.

“I think his system is a very north-south game. He likes speed, he likes guys hunting pucks, he likes strong work ethic, he likes responsibility. I think I can bring a lot of those things,” Sheary said about why he thrives playing under Sullivan.

Rangers Sign Conor Sheary To A One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The New York Rangers have signed Conor Sheary to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal is worth the league minimum.

“I think I can provide offensively here and there, but I think I do a lot of little things that maybe he appreciates within his coaching and within his system. Spending time together in the past, I think has given him an appreciation of my game, and ultimately we ended up here together again.”

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Sheary played a third-line and power-play role, indicating Sullivan always had a plan for his trusted winger.

On Monday, Sheary earned a one-year, two-way contract from the Rangers, working his way up to make the opening-night roster.

For Sheary, he feels honored to be playing on an Original Six franchise, and he’s looking forward to being a part of Rangers history.

“I mean, you walk in here, the Original Six team, like it's pretty special to just be a part of, to just see that,” Sheary emphasized. “I think from the outside looking in, it's playing at MSG and playing in New York City seems like a bigger deal than maybe some other places, just based on the history and the city itself. I’m super fortunate to be here, and I guess being that it’s the 100th season makes it a little more special.”