Dave Starman Is Becoming A Rangers Star

"Genius Will Out." I wish I knew who invented that line but it really doesn't matter.

What matters is that "Genius Will Out" fits my old pal – and former intern – Dave Starman to a T or a star, if you will.

As the newly named analyst for Rangers radio, Starman will bring the best of his Brooklynese street smarts to blend with the best of his hockey savvy, which is vast – to the Rangers radio broadcasts.

Like his predecessor Dave Maloney – now Kenny Albert's TV "aide de camp," – Starman knows all sides of the puck. He has proven that during his many years with CBS, not to mention as a player. Now he will enlighten Rangers fans in the inimitable "Starman Way."

Dave will be different from the acerbic Maloney and most insightful when it comes to analyzing goaltenders.

After all, who would know puck-stopping any better than one who lived his early life in the crease and who played The Game to the hilt.

Starman also will bring that special quality shared by all the Albert Brothers – Marv, Al, and Steve – as well as Marv's marvelous son Kenny.

"They're 'Brooklyn' guys," notes The Old Scout, "and if you've ever lived in Flatbush, or Williamsburg, or Manhattan Beach, you know that you inhale a certain 'street smarts' unavailable elsewhere."

Dave comes from what we Brooklynites call a "soda family."

He can show you exactly how to make the traditional drink of Kings County – the egg creme. As public service, he not only will explain why the ingredients include neither an egg nor cream.

I won't predict any advance sales figures for the Rangers Centennial sweater – no, not jersey, sweater – but my gut feeling is that sales are going to go through the roof and sail on across the Hudson to Hackensack.

Having learned the secret from my favorite Williamsburg candy store, Al&Jeans on Nostrand corner Vernon, I can explain why it's spelled "creme" and not "cream" – because there's milk in it and not cream. (Who knows how the "egg" crept into the conversation. I don't.)

But I digress.

Blueshirts fans will love Dave Starman's work. He'll know when to tell the Rangers to straighten up and fly right; and when not to.

I even admired him as my intern – long, long ago – for a very important reason he knew where to get me a good Cheese Danish with my coffee!