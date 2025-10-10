Ex-Rangers Defender Already Impressing With New Team

The New York Rangers made multiple moves this off-season. Among the most notable was trading defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for prospect Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick.

The Rangers trading Miller was not surprising, as he had been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time before it. Now, after signing an eight-year, $60 million contract with the Hurricanes following the move, he is expected to be a big part of their blueline for a long time.

Miller made his Hurricanes debut against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9, and it is fair to say that the former Rangers defenseman stood out during it. The 2018 first-round pick scored two goals on the night in the Hurricanes' 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Miller's first goal came at the 9:23 mark of the first period. After receiving a pass from William Carrier, Miller one-timed it past Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Then, at the 10:21 mark of the second period, Miller scored his second goal of the game by beating Markstrom with a slapshot.

Miller certainly left a good first impression with the Hurricanes in his debut, and he will now be looking to build off it from here.

In 368 games over five seasons with the Rangers, Miller recorded 36 goals, 96 assists, 132 points, and a plus-49 rating.