Former Rangers Captain Having Bounce-Back Year

During this past season, the New York Rangers traded their then-captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks. This was after Trouba was the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

Trouba had a quiet start to his Ducks tenure after being traded by the Rangers, as he recorded one goal, seven assists, and a minus-5 rating in 53 games with Anaheim this past season. This was after he had six assists in 24 games with the Rangers in 2024-25 before being dealt.

Now, fast-forward to today, and Trouba is well on his way to having a nice bounce-back season for the Ducks in 2025-26.

In 21 games so far this season with the Ducks, Trouba has recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, 43 blocks, and 50 hits. With this, Trouba has not only been continuing to play a heavy game this season but has also been producing some solid offense from the point.

Sometimes a change of scenery can help a player, and that appears to be the case with Trouba right now with the Ducks. It will be interesting to see how the former Ranger builds on his strong start to the season from here.